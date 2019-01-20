Grade-II Quaid-i-Azam Trophy: Karachi Blues post 335-7 against Abbottabad

KARACHI: Rameez Aziz (87) and Fawad Alam (81) did a fine job with the willow to guide Karachi Blues to 335-7 in their first innings in the allotted 83 overs on the first day of their second round Group B outing of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II against Abbottabad here at UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Rameez smashed eight fours and one six from 143 deliveries while discarded international Fawad hammered six fours from 113 balls to take their team to a decent total after being invited to bat first by Abbottabad.

Rookie Hasan Mohsin, who has represented Pakistan Under-19, also played a solid knock of 49 which came off 104 balls, hammering four fours. Left-handed solid batsman Saud Shakeel chipped in with calculating 45 for which he faced 72 balls. Saud had featured three fours. Asif Zakir (27) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (23) were the other main contributors. Left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam and Aitzaz Habib got two wickets each. Abbottabad were struggling at 6-2 in five overs, in response, at stumps.

Meanwhile in other show of the same group here at NBP Sports Complex, Larkana piled-up 297-5 in their first innings in their allotted 83 overs against Dera Murad Jamali. Habib Ullah remained the hero of Larkana as he blasted unbeaten 125 off 232 balls, smacking eight fours.

Rameez Ahmed struck 62 off 111 balls, having hammered seven fours and one six. M Urs remained not out on 33 for which he faced 32 balls. He hit one six and one four. Saleem Mal got 2-87. DM Jamali, in response, were 16-2 in seven overs at close. In Group A meeting at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, Faisalabad got lead when after folding Bahawalpur for 88 thanks to left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood’s 6-29, they reached 108-3, in response, when bails were drawn. Khurram Shehzad hit 37 off 82 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. Ahmed Shehzad struck 25. Misbah-ul-Haq was batting on 18 in which he had hit three fours. Mohammad Umair got 2-19.

In other Group A clash at Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Hyderabad perished for 226 in 53 overs in their first innings against AJK. Babar Khan remained not out on 56 which came off 68 balls and had 11 fours. Saad Khan belted 49 with nine fours and Azeem Ghumman belted 45 with eight fours. Shadab Majeed got 4-75. Rashid Khan and Naqash Basharat claimed three wickets each. AJK, in response, were 54 without loss with Usman Maroof was batting on 36. He had hit seven fours.