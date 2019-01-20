Banking court seeks FIA response to Majeeds’ bail pleas

A banking court on Saturday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking its comments on the bail applications moved by Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed in a money laundering case involving the country’s former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Karachi banking court asked the FIA to submit its response at the next hearing on January 23.

Anwar, under judicial custody, is receiving medical care at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases while Abdul Ghani is kept in Adiala Jail. They were arrested by the anti-graft body in October last year over their alleged involvement in the money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The Majeeds’ have asserted that their detention is unjust as the FIA has not been able to bring on record sufficient incriminating evidence against them. They say they are being subjected to prosecution motivated by ulterior political whims.