Sahiwal incident shocked entire nation: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the Sahiwal incident and demanded the Punjab government hold a high-level inquiry into the incident to bring the facts before the masses.

In a statement, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz while terming the incident highly unfortunate said it had shocked the entire nation and added those found responsible should be awarded severe punishment.

He said police was meant to provide security to the people but such incidents led to mistrust about the police among the masses. He also expressed sympathy with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.