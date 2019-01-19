National U-21 Snooker in progress

ISLAMABAD: Leading players moved ahead in the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Champions under way at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Islamabad.

Following are the results: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 3-0 (72-68, 69-2, 29-67); Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-0 (80-37,50-43, 69-11); Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Ghulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 60-12, 60-55, 60-10); Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-2 (36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 3-2 (43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 3-2 (32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08); Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-0 (54-15, 57-50, 61-14); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 3-1 (63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-1 (72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25); Sheharyar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 (69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25); Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-1 (51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-1 (60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 3-0 (63-15, 48-10, 52-9); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 3-0 (51-22, 67-35, 55-14).