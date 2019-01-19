National U-21 Snooker in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Leading players moved ahead in the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Champions under way at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Islamabad.
Following are the results: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 3-0 (72-68, 69-2, 29-67); Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-0 (80-37,50-43, 69-11); Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Ghulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 60-12, 60-55, 60-10); Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-2 (36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 3-2 (43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 3-2 (32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08); Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-0 (54-15, 57-50, 61-14); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 3-1 (63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-1 (72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25); Sheharyar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 (69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25); Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-1 (51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-1 (60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 3-0 (63-15, 48-10, 52-9); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 3-0 (51-22, 67-35, 55-14).
ISLAMABAD: Leading players moved ahead in the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Champions under way at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Islamabad.
Following are the results: Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 3-0 (72-68, 69-2, 29-67); Muzammil Khan (Sindh) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-0 (80-37,50-43, 69-11); Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (10-63, 74-61, 67-39, 65-42); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Ghulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 60-12, 60-55, 60-10); Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-2 (36-70, 58-26, 50-41, 45-57, 59-38); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 3-2 (43-63, 73-39, 55-80, 62-37, 53-8); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 3-2 (32-45, 59-18, 36-71, 66-0, 80-08); Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-0 (54-15, 57-50, 61-14); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 3-1 (63-56, 9-55, 85-38, 54-28); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-1 (72-60, 67-33, 19-57, 73-59); Umer Farooq (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 3-1 (70-34, 58-29, 49-74, 60-25); Sheharyar Khan (Sindh) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 (69-18, 65-34, 48-55, 66-25); Saad Khan (KP) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-1 (51-56, 49-44, 54-14, 50-11); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Afsar Ali (KP) (walk over); Ameer Hamza (Sindh) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-1 (60-30, 63-20, 41-47, 60-39); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 3-0 (63-15, 48-10, 52-9); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Usman Khurshid (KP) 3-0 (51-22, 67-35, 55-14).