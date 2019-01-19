close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
January 19, 2019

Pakistan outplay Thailand in Asian Jr Squash

Sports

January 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan outplayed Thailand 3-0 to keep their unbeaten run in the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in progress at Pattaya (Thailand). In the last pool match Friday, Pakistan team defeated Thailand 3-0 and have qualified for the semi finals.

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong or Malaysia in the semifinals:Results of Friday’s match against Thailand: Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Vassipol (Tha) 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt Waritpol (THA) 11-0, 11-0, 11-0; Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Abbas Abdullah (Tha) 11-2, 11-2, 11-0.

