Transporters overcharging

Rawalpindi : The commuters travelling between Raja Bazaar and Kallar Syedan have expressed strong concerns about overcharging fare despite low down petrol prices.

The transporters from Raja Bazaar to Kallar Syedan are charging Rs70 for last stop and Rs20 stop-to-stop.

Whereas, the Punjab Transport Authority (PTA) had fixed Rs15 stop-to-stop fare for all routes but transporters plying their buses from Raja Bazaar to Kallar Syedan are continuously violating the directives and charging Rs20 stop-to-stop against Rs15 and Rs70 against Rs55 for last stop.

“I am travelling between Raja Bazaar and Kallar Syedan and facing overcharging,” Muhammad Ishtiaq Shaikh said. Government has fixed Rs15 stop-to-stop fare but the transporters are charging Rs20. The actual fare from Raja Bazaar to Kallar is Rs55 but transporters are charging Rs70, he said.