Majority of traffic signals in capital not working properly

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Friday revealed that majority of traffic signals installed at different intersections of the capital roads were out of order, terming the issue one of the main reason behind its poor performance.

There are total 83 signals across the capital, out of which only 40 per cent are functional and 60 per cent are in dilapidated condition, a senior official of ITP told APP. He complained about Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) lukewarm response despite its repeated requests for timely fixation of the faulty signals.

The officials said ITP had pointed out time and again about the malfunctioning of signals to the departments concerned, but received no response apparently due to financial constraints. He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action and pass necessary directives to repair the faulty signals.