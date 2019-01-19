close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 19, 2019

Majority of traffic signals in capital not working properly

National

A
APP
January 19, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Friday revealed that majority of traffic signals installed at different intersections of the capital roads were out of order, terming the issue one of the main reason behind its poor performance.

There are total 83 signals across the capital, out of which only 40 per cent are functional and 60 per cent are in dilapidated condition, a senior official of ITP told APP. He complained about Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) lukewarm response despite its repeated requests for timely fixation of the faulty signals.

The officials said ITP had pointed out time and again about the malfunctioning of signals to the departments concerned, but received no response apparently due to financial constraints. He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action and pass necessary directives to repair the faulty signals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan