Misuse of medicines

Antibiotics are largely prescribed medicines worldwide. Especially in Pakistan, they are used recklessly and more frequently which leads to hazardous bacterial resistance. Resistant bacteria develop tolerance against the action of antibiotics and can survive and multiply even in the presence of an antibiotic. Researchers say that by 2050, 10 million people will die every year due to antimicrobial resistance. The misuse of antibiotics makes us susceptible to severe infections.

As a matter of fact, up to 50 percent of all the antibiotics prescribed for people are unnecessary. Antibiotics cannot differentiate between good and bad bacteria. Hence, their misuse can wipe out many good gut bacteria that support our immunity and digestion. To prevent their overuse, they should be only taken for bacterial infections. In addition, pharmacies should only sell these medicines to people who have a valid prescription.

Sona Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur