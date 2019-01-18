Parents of slain student seek justice

SWABI: The parents of Aqib Hussain, a 9th-grade student, who was killed in the mountainous region of Utla in July 2014 staged a protest to seek justice.

The parents of the deceased and their relatives marched to the Kanal Sher Khan Chowk and demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue. They said though the two killers were handed down death sentence by a local court, a court in Abbottabad acquitted them in the case. “We want just justice. The CJP must take notice of the case,” said mother of Aqib. The parents threatened self-immolation if the court failed to take notice of the issue. 80kg Hashish Seized: The police recovered 80kg hashish and arrested two smugglers here on Thursday. The police said that they stopped a vehicle on Swabi-Mardan road and recovered the contraband from it.