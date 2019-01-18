SC issues written order on 20pc school fee reduction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday reiterated that its original order pertaining to reduction of 20 percent in fee of children will be applied to all schools across the country, charging over Rs5,000/per child.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar issued a detailed order in a case pertaining to exorbitant fee charged by private schools.

The court clarified that its order dated December 13, 2018 applies to all private schools which charge fee in excess of Rs5,000 per month throughout the country, without any exception.

Private schools charging less than Rs5,000 in monthly fee are exempted from the order. The order further stated that all awards, scholarships and other incentives already given to students shall remain intact and shall neither be reduced nor be withdrawn.

The court directed the management of schools not to take any steps to reduce the salaries or number of teachers employed by the schools at the time when the interim order was passed, till further orders.

The detailed verdict warned that any school that wrote insulting letters to the parents in relation to the Supreme Court’s order shall be issued a notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 10, the court while hearing the matter had warned the management of private schools that strict action will be taken against them upon their failure to implement its order in letter and spirit regarding reduction of 20 percent in student’s fees.

The court had clarified that its decision regarding 20 percent reduction will be applicable on all those private schools charging over Rs5000/-per student.

The court directed the Law and Justice Commission to apprise it of the reaction of private schools to its earlier directives that any fees in excess of Rs5000/ be reduced by 20 percent.

The court again directed the owners of private schools to ensure reduction of 20 percent on fees of over Rs5000 or face the consequences.

The court had directed the Law and Justice Commission to prepare and submit a report on the scaling back of school facilities to students as well as the dismissal of teachers in the wake of its December order, and reiterated its order on reduction of fees.