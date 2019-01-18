Top players enter second round in junior snooker

ISLAMABAD: Lading players moved into the second round of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship that started here at the PSB Snooker Hall on Thursday.

The event is being organised by Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).

Besides Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, former world Under-18 champion and defending champion, 37 players from all over Pakistan are participating in the week long championship.

The participating players have been divided into eight different groups. At the end of league matches, two top players from each group will qualify for the pre-quarter-finals.

Results: First round: Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 57-44, 47-75, 62-49, 68-32; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 40-73, 70-46, 71-49, 49-60, 71-36; Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 69-30, 68-31, 88-65; Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Umer Farooq (Pjb) 77-51, 78-18, 22-71, 62-74, 70-02; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Ali Zaman (Sindh) 95-0, 78-0, 62-01; Saad Khan (KP) bt Afsar Ali (KP) 56-19, 66-33, 60-09; Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 81-15, 75-01, 70-03; Shaikh M Mudassir (Pjb) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 98-14, 74-39, 80-12; Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 64-33, 2-54, 56-28, 66-17; Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 63-28, 59-26, 85-25; Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) 61-20, 46-59, 68-35, 67-43; Muhammad Rafiq (KP) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 77-21, 90-16, 89-64; Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Afsar Ali (KP) 75-31, 60-26, 46-39; Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 63-35, 63-13, 74-60; Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Shaikh M Mudassir (Pjb) 46-60, 60-7, 66-50, 28-55, 65-12; Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 26-64, 52-24, 19-40, 63-53, 68-54; Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Muhammad Usama (Sindh) 73-26, 71-26, 53-18; Ali Haider (Pjb) bt Sohaib Usman (Isb) 66-31, 45-36, 61-22.