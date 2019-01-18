Abbottabad romp to second successive win

KARACHI: Abbottabad romped to their second successive win, while Faisalabad and Quetta notched their maiden victories on the third and final day of their second round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II at different venues of the country on Thursday.

Abbottabad defeated Larkana by 85 runs in their Group B outing. Faisalabad overwhelmed Sialkot by eight wickets in their Group A game. Quetta whipped Dera Murad Jamali by six wickets in their Group B show.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Abbottabad overwhelmed Larkana by 85 runs to take their points to 18 from two matches.Chasing a tough target of 329, Larkana resumed their second innings at 20-2 and were folded for 243 in 79.4 overs. Faraz Aziz scored 73 off 165 balls, hammering seven fours and one six. Aamir Anwar chipped in with 39, which came off 50 balls and had six fours.

Ramiz Ahmed struck 26 off 59 balls, striking three fours. Fawad Malook got 5-35, for match-figures of 9-60.

Abbottabad scored 244 and 237-6 declared. Larkana posted 153 in their first innings.This was the second straight loss for Larkana as they had faced an innings defeat at the hands of Karachi Blues in their first round match.

Faisalabad defeated Sialkot by eight wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, to take their points to 12 from two matches.Faisalabad chased the 51-run target in 14.5 overs after losing two wickets.

Sialkot, who conceded 101 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 135-9 and were bowled out for 151. Discarded Test pacer Ehsan Adil got 7-41.

Sialkot had scored 101 in their first innings. In response, Faisalabad had posted 202.

Sialkot had held Bahawalpur to a draw in their first round match.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Quetta did a fine job to edge past DM Jamali by six wickets to open their account with nine points.

After being forced to follow-on, DM Jamali resumed their second innings at 108-3 and were folded for 261, which set 94 to win for Quetta who achieved it in 22 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Aqib Junaid (61) and Abid Ali (54) were the main contributors in DM Jamali’s second innings.

Mohammad Javed got 4-78. Gohar Faiz captured 3-13, finishing with 7-71 in the match.

Quetta piled up 305-4 in their first innings. DM Jamali, in response, scored 136.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK, the match between Hyderabad and Bahawalpur ended in a draw. The former opened their account with three points that they got due to their first innings lead.

After securing 51 runs lead, Hyderabad scored 149 in their second innings to set 201-run target for Bahawalpur, who reached 106-4 in their second innings by the end of the game.

Moinuddin remained not out on 29, which featured five fours. Mohammad Imran scored 27 off 23 balls with six fours.

Lal Kumar (45), Babar Khan (22*) and Azeem Ghumman (22) batted well for Hyderabad. Fast bowler Attaullah bowled lethally, picking 5-49. Kaleemullah captured 3-36.

Bahawalpur also have three points which they had earned through their first innings lead in their drawn match against Sialkot in the first round.