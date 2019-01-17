SECP organises workshop

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Corporate Governance Unit of Finance Department, government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, organised a workshop on “Public Sector Corporate Governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa”, a statement said on Wednesday.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, minister for finance, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest on the occasion.

Umer Khalid, head of CG Unit, made an introductory presentation on corporate governance, covering the conceptual framework and the public sector corporate governance in the province.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, additional registrar of companies, SECP, highlighted the salient features of Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 and the benefits of having sound corporate governance in the public sector companies, the statement said.