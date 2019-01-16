Mudassir bags National U-18 Snooker title

ISLAMABAD: Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir (Punjab) surprised former world junior champion Naseem Akhtar, also from Punjab, in an intense battle to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker title here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Tuesday.

Rawalpindi boy kept up pressure on Naseem Akhtar to win 5-4 (2-53, 75-20, 55-14, 67-31, 68-29, 17-65, 8-80, 22-67, 74-25) to emerge as the national junior champion. “Naseem Akhtar is a tough opponent and is a world beater. I knew well I have to play very well to win the title and thanks God Almighty I did that,” Mudassir said.

Youngster raced to 4-1 advantage when Naseem fought back to take the next three frames to tie the final at 4-4. In the deciding frame Mudassir played outstanding snooker to wrest the title getting two crucial breaks at crunch time to win 74-25. “Twice I remained runner up in the event which I have won finally. I worked hard for this title knowing well that beating former world champion would not be easier,” the new champion said. Mudassir thanked his academy coaches and those helped him earn the title.