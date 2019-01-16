Shooter who killed man in cops’ presence remanded

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded in police custody for three days a suspect who allegedly killed a man over an enmity in Sharfabad neighborhood.

The police produced Sohail Mughal before the District East judicial magistrate XXVIII, Shoaib Elahi, and stated that he had shot dead Munawar Ali in the presence of police personnel while they were delivering him a court summon for January 17.

Mughal on the night of January 13 had accompanied a police party who went to Ali’s flat to “make sure” he and others living with him, including the suspect’s ex-wife and three daughters, appeared in the Sindh High Court on the stated date.

The police said that while an officer was talking to Ali, the suspect pulled out a pistol from his belt and fired four shots at the victim. After the attack, the shooter was arrested. The weapon used in the offence was later found to be licensed.

Mughal told journalists outside the court that he was furious with Ali and two others over their involvement in his divorce. He said that he had been planning to kill them for some time and finally he got a chance to kill Ali.

The FIR of the incident has been registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the New Town police station. The investigation has been given to the homicide team of Jamshed Quarters Division.