Naseem, Mudassar in National U-18 Snooker final

ISLAMABAD: Naseem Akhtar and Sheikh Mudassar moved into the final of the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker following semis wins at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall Monday. Naseem Akhtar beat Ahsan Yousaf 4-2 in the first semis with Muddassar getting batter of Shaharyar Khan 4-2 in the second semis. Final between the two will be played Tuesday.
