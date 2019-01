Punjab Badminton Championship rolls into action

LAHORE: Punjab Badminton Championship started Monday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Majid Ali Ch, President Punjab Badminton Association, inaugurated the event.

While addressing the participants he said it is the biggest badminton event in Punjab as ‘we are seeing more than 200 male and female entries in these championships. We will continue sponsor the Badminton events in the country from the plate form of our Pakistan National Group of Schools and Colleges.’ He also said that we are holding the 56th National Badminton Championships at Lahore from 25th to 31st January, 2019 at the same venue.

Results of opening day: Men’s Singles qualifying round: Asad Ahmad Khan (RYK) beat Ali Bajwa (Vihari) by 21-14, Shayan Tanveer (Jhelum) beat Ali Rana (Lhr) by 21-11, M Bilal (Kasur) beat Haris Fareed (Sahiwal) by 21-13, Ahmad Talal (Kasur) beat Rohail (Lahore) by 21-19, Ahmad Bin Tariq (Lhr) beat Shahwaz Rehman (Attock) by 21-11, Shahbaz Gul (Bhakar) beat Ihsan Ullah (Rwl) by 21-12, Usman Khatak (Lhr) beat Nasir (Rajanpur) by 21-14, Umair Maqbool (Chiniot) beat Usman Khatak (Lhr) by 21-11, Abrar Bari (Rwl) beat Fawad (SGD) by 21-19, Zohaib Arshad (Layyah) beat Waqas (Rwl) by 21-9, Shahbaz Gul (Bhakar) beat Usama Afzal (Lhr) by 21-11, Husnain Khurram (Lhr) beat M Hamza Sharif (Fsd) by 21-10, Umair Maqbool (Chiniot) beat Abdur Rehman (Kasur) by 21-16, Hassan (FCCU) beat Obaid (Jhelum) by 21-19, Ihsanullah (Rwl) beat Tehseen (Jehlum) by 21-15, Ali Haider (Lhr) beat Usman Syed (Sheikhupura) by 21-12, Sohaib (Gujranwala) beat Danyaal (FCCU) by 21-17, Abrar Bari (Rwl) beat Shahryar (Fsd) by 21-14, Usman (Fsd) beat Faraz Ahmad (Lhr) by 21-10, Shahzaib (Fsd) beat Ahmad Fareed (Sahiwal) by 21-16, Ahmad Bin Tariq (Lhr) beat Ibrahim Tahir (Fsd) by 21-11, Shahryar (Fsd) beat Hassan (FCCU) BY 21-13, M Arfan (Sahiwal) beat Mohsin Ali (Attock) by 21-13, Zohaib Arshad (Layyah) beat Sohaib Akhtar (Gujranwala) by 21-10, Ali Haider (Lhr) beat Hasnain Khuram (Lhr) by 21-9, M Adnan (Muzafargarh) beat Abdul Malik (Fsd) by 21-16, M Bilal (Kasur) beat Ashir (Fsd) by 21-13, Farukh Jamil (Sheikhupura) beat Faizan (Lhr) by 21-10, M Irfan (Sahiwal) beat Faizan Asim (Lhr) by 21-11, Zohaib Arshad (Layyah) beat Sumair (Fsd) by 21-8, Ahmad Zia (Fsd) beat Khawaja Zikrya (UMT) by 21-17, Shahzaib (Fsd) beat Asad Ahmad (RYK) by 21-14, Shahzaib Liaqat (Fsd) beat Danyal Zahid (UMT) by 22-20, Nadeem Mughal (Lhr) beat M Ahmed (Lhr) by 21-16, Shahryar (Fsd) beat Abrar Bari (Rwl) by 21-14, Ali Haider (Lhr) beat Shahzeb Liaqat (Fsd) by 21-19, Usman Ali (Fsd) beat Ahmad Talat (Kasur) by 26-24, Ahmad Zia (Fsd) beat M Maawia (T.T.S) by 21-11, M Bilal (Kasur) beat Umair Maqbool (Chiniot) by 21-15, M Irfan (Sahiwal) beat Ahmad Bin Tariq (Lhr) by 21-7, Shahzaib (Fsd) beat Nadeem Mughal (Lhr) by 21-18, Shahbaz (Bhakar) beat Adnan (Muzafargarh) by 21-14, Ahmad Zia (Fsd) beat Usman Ali (Fsd) by 21-19.

Men Singles 1st Round: Shahzad Taimur (HZD) beat Ali Haider (Lhr) by 21-12, 21-16, Burhan Yaseen (Lhr) beat Akif Badar (Fsd) by 21-19, 21-12, M Irfan (Sahiwal) beat Hafiz Wasif (Lhr) by 21-12, 21-19, Naeem Ashraf (Mandi Bhao Din) beat Usama Naveed (Lhr) by 21-13, 16-21, 21-19, Abdullah Asim (Lhr) beat Muneebur Rehman (Chiniot) by 21-8, 21-15,

Women Singles Qualification Round: Umme Hani (Jhelum) beat Rija Naseem (Lhr) by 21-6, Momina (Lhr) beat Hamna Sardar (Unique Lhr) by 21-19.