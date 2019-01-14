Minister for smooth flow of traffic in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has asked the officers concerned to make a comprehensive police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He said this while addressing a meeting held in connection with traffic police arrangements for smooth flow of traffic in the city at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Sunday.

The Punjab minister directed for urgent installation of traffic signals at all important roads and crossings in the city. He also ordered immediate repair of old and out of order signals.

He also directed to check one-way violation in the city, which causes accidents. He directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments which were causing hindrances in eth smooth flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan, DSP Mazhar Fareed and others also spoke.

NINE POWER PILFERERS HELD: On the report of the Gepco officials, police on Sunday arrested nine power pilferers here.

They included Akhtar, Nasir, Dilawar Hussain, Suhail, Umer and Irfan. The police have registered separate cases.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Sunday. Nasim Bibi was on her way when two dacoits came and snatched cash and gold ornaments from her at Mohallah Kashmiri. The police have registered a case.