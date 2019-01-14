People want solution to problems: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the nation wanted solution to its problems and not the political gimmicks being performed by the rulers.

The government should announce reduction in prices in its mini-budget as any increase in prices would not be tolerated by the people, the JI leader said while addressing Shoora of JI Central Punjab at Mansoora on Sunday.

He said so far, the ruling party did not have any plan for documentation of economy or for improvement of the economy. He said that price rise was not a planning but exploitation and oppression.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would not become a part of any game that would benefit the corrupt and the plunderers. He said all those who had plundered public money deserved to be in jail and not in the corridors of power. He said the government had not been able to make the accountability process effective. He said that accountability would have revolutionary results provided each and every citizen was treated under the same law. Otherwise, he said, the ruling elite would consider themselves above the law and fingers would be raised on the accountability process.

He said the government had not provided any relief to the people during its six months rule. Investors were upset and the wheel of the economy was moving backward instead of going ahead. The ministers were issuing statements that they had prepared a strategy and soon there would be a big change. However, practically nothing was being done, he alleged.

Ameer of JI Central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, addressing the meeting, said corruption-free Pakistan had become the demand of the entire nation and the rulers would not be allowed to backtrack from accountability. Meanwhile, JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch, addressing a meeting with Kashmiri students at Mansoora, said the PTI government was on one side, talking of the state of Madina and strict accountability while on the other hand, corruption and loans were increasing, a bill seeking ban on liquor was opposed.

It was high time for the rulers to solve the people’s problems; otherwise, they should be ready for public reaction. Referring to the situation in Kashmir and Palestine, Liaqat Baloch said that tyranny in both these areas was increasing. He said it was the responsibility of the international bodies and the world community to solve these problems and their silence on the bloodshed was a destruction of the whole humanity.