Karachi Blues, Abbottabad record contrasting wins

KARACHI: Karachi Blues and Abbottabad registered contrasting victories on the third day of their first round Group B matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II here on Sunday.

On the final day, Karachi Blues crushed Larkana by an innings and 13 runs. Abbottabad defeated Quetta by five wickets.Here at the UBL Sports Complex, after having faced 119 runs first innings deficit, Larkana were bowled out for 106 after resuming their second innings at 73-6. Habibullah top-scored with 27.

Ashiq Ali emerged as the most destructive bowler, claiming 6-15. Spinner Mohammad Asghar got 2-36, for 6-87 match-haul.Larkana scored 143 in their first innings. In response, Karachi Blues posted 262.

In the other Group B outing here at NBP Sports Complex, after conceding a huge 181-run lead, Quetta resumed their second innings at 191-3 and were bowled out for 279 to set a target of 99 for Abbottabad which they achieved in the 22nd over after losing five wickets in the process.

Shahbaz Khan hit 112 in Quetta’s second innings, striking nine fours and one six from 164 balls.Abdul Hannan scored 41 and Bismillah Khan made 38. Kamran Ghulam and Himayatullah got three wickets each.

Quetta posted 64 in their first innings. In response, Abbottabad made 245.The Group A match between Bahawalpur and Sialkot ended in a draw with the former taking three points due to first innings lead at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

In respose to Bahawalpur’s first innings total of 173, Sialkot began their innings at 92-4 and were bowled out for 150 to concede a 23-run lead.Abdullah Shafiq top-scored 45 with six fours. Shahid Yousuf made 24. Mohammad Irfan and Ataullah got five wickets each.

Bahawalpur were 85-4 in their second innings when the game ended. Adeel Basit remained not out on 56 in which he struck six fours. Fast bowler Mohammad Ali got 2-23.The match between Faisalabad and AJK also did not yield any result with the former gaining three points due to first innings lead. In response to AJK’s first innings total of 311-8, Faisalabad resumed their first innings at 256-7 and were bowled out for 358 in 82.3 overs.

Waqas Maqsood, who is famous for fast bowling, chipped in with 51 not out, having hit eight fours and one six. Naqash Basharat and Shadab Majeed got three wickets each. AJK in their second innings were 165-2 in 53 overs when the last day’s play ended. Hasnain Sameer remained not out on 62 for which he faced 151 balls and hit seven fours. Usman Maroof chipped in with a rapid 65-ball 58 with eight fours.