Fazl vows to bring PPP, PML-N closer soon

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday vowed to bring the country’s two major opposition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), closer soon.
Talking to journalists, Fazlur Rehman asserted that he would end differences between the leadership of PPP and PML-N within 5 months.
The JIU-F leader said that he met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but the current political situation was not came under discussion in the meeting.
