close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
January 13, 2019

Fazl vows to bring PPP, PML-N closer soon

National

N
NNI
January 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday vowed to bring the country’s two major opposition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), closer soon.

Talking to journalists, Fazlur Rehman asserted that he would end differences between the leadership of PPP and PML-N within 5 months.

The JIU-F leader said that he met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but the current political situation was not came under discussion in the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan