New PFF chief vows to live up to expectations

KARACHI: The newly-elected president of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah on Saturday pledged that he would try his level best to live up to the expectations.

“Pakistan has an immense talent in football and I pledge to put in my hundred percent to live up to the expectations which the people have attached with me as the PFF chief. If I did not deliver I will quit,” Ashfaq told a crowded news conference. “If I did not do justice with my job then it’s not in my nature to stick to anything,” he was quick to add.

Ashfaq also warned that no malpractice would be tolerated. “There will be no malpractice. Neither me do it, nor I will let anyone to do it,” Ashfaq said.

He was also flanked by the PFF acting secretary Sharafat Bukhari. He said that they would see a change this time.

“This time such people and football lovers have joined hands who are the real protectors of the game and a change will be seen soon,” Ashfaq said.

He said that they found football house in a real bad shape.

“I don’t like mudslinging but it’s necessary to mention that football house was neither the property of the outgoing group, nor ours. It’s the property of the nation. The way we found the house in Lahore is a sad story. AFC had sanctioned 300,000 dollars for its rehabilitation. On December 5, 2018 the contractor was told on one-day notice to stop working and leave. And after that people were hired on daily wages to uproot the tiles so that we could not be able to utilise the headquarters. We have left it in the same way as we had found so that anybody could see what has happened to the headquarters. It’s a criminal act,” Ashfaq alleged. He reiterated that there was nothing big than the law of the land.

“PF elections were held under the Supreme Court’s instructions. There is nothing big than the law of the land. First elections of Punjab Football Association (PFA) were held which the outgoing party accepted. But when the PFF elections for which RO was also changed on the request of the outgoing group they refused to accept that despite the fact that their General Secretary was also there besides having filed nominations of their people,” Ashfaq said. He said they were given possession only through a single paper.

They had not been handed over any record, Ashfaq clarified. He also criticised the FIFA-recognised PFF’s step of sending back a huge amount to FIFA and AFC. “There were clear directions from the Supreme Court that no money would be spent without the permission of the apex court,” Ashfaq said.

He said that they had filed an appeal against this act of the other party. He pledged that they would take football to the new heights.

“We will have to promote the game. It’s my mission. I will travel around the country. We will consult the experts and will sit together to find out ways how to develop the sport. With 220 million population Pakistan has the potential to grow in football. I have seen the craze and the love in the eyes of people in Lahore who had been gathered to take a glimpse of Kaka and Figo despite the fact that the duo have now been retired,” the PFF chief said. He said they would request FIFA to send a fact-finding mission to see the ground realities before taking any decision.

FIFA has already warned Pakistan of a possible suspension if the court-ordered elections of the PFF were held.

The AFC has already rejected Ashfaq’s request of sending a fact-finding delegation to assess the situation.

“We will also try to meet FIFA and the AFC,” the president said. However he was quick to add that they would focus on domestic football before the settlement of the issue. “Irrespective of the financial issues we will carry on all the domestic events at any cost and would not let the game die down,” Ashfaq said. He said that effort would be made to restore PFF’s affiliation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

He also hoped that state would fund PFF. “I hope the state will fund us. If hockey can get Rs200 million why football cannot,” he said.

He also lambasted the FIFA-recognised PFF’s move to spend too heavily within eight months.

“They have spent Rs230 million within eight months. Is it not a sheer injustice?,” he questioned.

“Immediately after taking charge the first issue which we faced was that the referees superving the Premier League boycotted. It was an effort from the others to sabtoage the country’s top league. We immediately called referees from Peshawar and Malakand in order to fill the gap,” Ashfaq said.

“In life have you ever seen that anyone who has not yet delivered his services has been paid in advance,” Ashfaq was quick to add.