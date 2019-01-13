close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Seminar held on SDGs in Abbottabad

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Development Alliance and Integrated Development, Empowerment and Advocacy for Livelihood Support (IDEALS) held a one-day orientation meeting on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Speakers on the occasion said the objective of the SDGs was to produce a set of universal goals that meet the urgent environmental, political and economic challenges facing the world.

They said there were 17 goals that are universal targets and indicators that all UN member states are expected to use to frame their development agendas and socioeconomic policies for the next 15 years to achieve a sustainable world.

Those who attended the one-day activity included educationists, elected representatives, civil society activists, entrepreneurs, government servants and journalists.

