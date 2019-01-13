Injured Smith ruled out of PSL

KARACHI: Disgraced Australia star Steve Smith was supposed to make a much-anticipated debut in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month. However, an elbow injury has ruled the former Australia captain out of the forthcoming edition of the T20 league which gets underway in Dubai on February 14.

His exit is a major blow for the troubles Multan Sultans franchise, who were hoping to incorporate firepower in their batting line-up with the addition of the highly-rated Smith.

According to Cricket Australia, Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation.

The HBL PSL 2019 will be held ?from 14 February to 17 March, Smith is not expected to regain full fitness in this period.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to play in HBL PSL but I wish Multan Sultans all the best for this year’s tournament,” said Steve Smith.

“I was looking forward to playing the tournament and helping the team try to win the trophy. We have a talented team and I am confident that they will do very well.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished Smith a speedy recovery.

“We are sad to lose a player of Steve’s calibre but we wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Hopefully we will see him in future editions of HBL PSL, the league fans would miss seeing him live in action this season,” said a PCB spokesman.

Multan Sultans will now seek a replacement for Smith at the Replacement Draft later this month.