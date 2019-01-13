TV actor Safia Khairi passes away

Television actress Safia Khairi passed away in Karachi on Saturday. She was 86.

Khairi started work on the small screen fairly late in life making her television debut in 1992 as the grandmother, Bi Amma, in Haseena Moeen’s serial ‘Kasak’.

This was followed by roles in a number of other plays, including the popular serials ‘Chandni Raatein’, ‘Bund Galli’ and ‘Pal do Pal’. Khairi’s husband was a diplomat and they spent much of their life outside Pakistan. He died six years ago. Safia Khairi is survived by three children and two grandchildren.