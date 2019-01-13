4th HOPES health expo held

The fourth edition of the HOPES Health Expo was organised at the Expo Centre Karachi and was attended by around 20,000 people from different walks of life, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The event offered free consultation and awareness sessions on 20 plus medical and dental specialties by trained volunteers from all over the city, over 20 types of free screenings were offered in collaboration with some of Pakistan’s notable institutes such as Indus Hospital, Chugtai Lab, Help International Welfare Trust, etc.

A First Aid Training workshop was organised in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society along with a workshop on article writing and statistical analysis. Core stability clinic was established by Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, while the DUHS won the best stall award for being the most informative and engaging stall.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and attended by MNA Adeel Ahmed, Dr Farooq Sattar, entertainer Sahir Lodhi, celebrity nutritionist Ghufaira Anees Saad, actress Nimra Khan and social media celebrities, Karachi Vynz. The guests recognised and appreciated the efforts of HOPES and pledged to help and carry the mission of making healthcare free and accessible for all.

Towards the end of the day, there were two free cataract treatments awarded to the expo participants via lucky draw along with a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan. HOPES is a student-run organisation based in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital since 1994 and provides free of cost medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and Karachi Medical and Dental College.