close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
January 12, 2019

KP to launch Attock-Peshawar safari train

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
January 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sports Atif Khan said Friday a proposal was under consideration to launch a safari train between Peshawar and Attock.

Speaking here at a think-tank on tourism, the minister said that the provincial government was planning to take along the private sector for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while efforts were under way for visa-on-arrival facility for people of about 100 countries.

The minister noted that for foreign tourists, the issue of no-objection certificate was being resolved. He added the process of establishment of a tourism authority in the province was in final phase, which would be presented in the provincial cabinet for approval soon.

Atif Khan emphasised that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation properties be handed over to the provinces while the corporation would have to take measures to promote Pakistan’s positive image.

The minister revealed that some 20 tourist sites had been finalised and steps were being taken to construct roads and other facilities for these sites. Moreover, five skiing resorts would also be developed for which the government had already talked with the Pakistan Air Force. He contended that for the development of 20 tourist sites, Rs4-5 billion funds were required within two years. The provincial government, he pointed out, had earmarked Rs500 million for tourism.

Referring to the erstwhile the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the minister noted that scientific survey was being carried out of historical sites in the tribal districts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan