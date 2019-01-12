PM Imran steps in to resolve Mahmood-Khattak rift

ISLAMABAD: The differences between former Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak and incumbent Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s have forced Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also chief of the ruling PTI to intervene as the two met him here at the residence of Khan at Banigala on Friday.

Well placed sources told The News that Pervaiz Khattak who is currently defence minister of the country was promised by the party leadership when the offices were being determined for the legislatures of the ruling party that he would be Interior Minister within three months of assuming the government in federation. The portfolio of the Interior was retained by the Prime Minister. Khattak was waiting with his fingers crossed for the slot but sources said he has now been denied to assign the Interior Ministry.

Pervaiz Khattak was elected for the provincial and National Assembly both in 2018 polls and he was keen to continue as Chief Minister in the province but he was brought in centre. He accepted the decision with heavy heart, the sources reminded.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) in its release confirmed that the two KP leaders of the PTI called on Imran Khan but without giving any detail about the subjects of discussions except that they discussed matters pertaining to the province. The sources said that some more meetings will also take place to save the situation in province before it get any ugly turn.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Office (PMO) while taking notice on a complaint of a poor citizen has directed Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue to submit recommendations to waive-off tax on the things being used by the disabled persons.

The two percent quota allocated for the special persons (disabled) isn’t being followed in letter and spirit in number of offices and organisations. In number of cases they are being denied their legitimate rights after given the service.

Pakistan Citizen Portal has sought proposals to waive-off income tax on the things including wheel chair and artificial limbs. Proposals have also been sought to waive-off income tax on the income of such government employees who have severe disability and recruited on disable quota.

Similarly, suggestions also have sought regarding waive off tax from the income of widows of government servants. The Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue have been directed to submit suggestions within thirty days in this regard.