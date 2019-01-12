Up to 502 outlaws arrested in KP through smart policing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested 502 outlaws through smart policing by using technology during the year 2018, officials said on Friday.

Under the smart policing, computerised data of criminals has been provided to all police stations, which is available through simple Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS). The record of the criminals is also available in police stations, check-posts and snap-checking points.

The police officials on duty at these points can directly check the record of criminals by clicking the mobile button. "This step by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has added to smarter and e-policing and the chances to apprehend the criminals have been increased manifold," he added.

The KP Police, along with digitalisation of first information reports, have issued 276 special SIMs to all district police through which, millions of people were checked and in the process, 502 hardcore criminals have been arrested.

The main feature of the system is that all data has been converted to electronic/digital format and all officials concerned have access to it through one click. Similarly, this system can ensure the provision of all important information to the investigation officer about any criminal.