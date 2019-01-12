4 shops burgled

MUZAFFARGARH: Four shops were burgled in four days depriving shopkeepers of cash and valuables in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.

The local traders staged protest demonstration against rising incidents of theft in the area. The traders told reporters that thieves stole cash and valuables from Asif Mobile Shop on Jan 7, from Asif electronic shop on Jan 8, from Sami electronic shop on Jan 9 and from another shop on Jan 10. The traders demanded immediate arrest of thieves.