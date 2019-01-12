close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 12, 2019

4 shops burgled

Peshawar

A
APP
January 12, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Four shops were burgled in four days depriving shopkeepers of cash and valuables in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.

The local traders staged protest demonstration against rising incidents of theft in the area. The traders told reporters that thieves stole cash and valuables from Asif Mobile Shop on Jan 7, from Asif electronic shop on Jan 8, from Sami electronic shop on Jan 9 and from another shop on Jan 10. The traders demanded immediate arrest of thieves.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar