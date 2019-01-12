Workshop on poetry of Rumi held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Rung School of Music and Arts arranged a one-day workshop on the poetry of Rumi and Persian literature on Friday to attract people in the field of poetry and literature.
According to the organisers, a session of poetry and literature on Hafiz Shirazi, Shams Tabrizi, Molana Rumi, Sheikh Saadi, Amir Khusro and other Persian sufi scholars by Dr Jawad Hamdani who is an alumni of Tehran University. He holds PhD in Persian language and Literature. He also graduated from the same university in the field of Islamic Philosophy.
