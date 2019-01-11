Eighth Indus Water Cross Jeep Race on Jan 13

PESHAWAR: The 8th Indus Water Cross Jeep Race-2019 will be held at Indus River at Hund point near Swabi Interchange on Motorway M-1 on January 13.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the Frontier 4x4 Club and the Swabi district government are jointly organising the event. The race is aimed at providing entertainment to the local people and highlighting the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lure more tourists to the scenic spots of the province.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs will be chief on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Tarakai, Swabi Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi, Frontier 4x4 Club president Babar Khan and others would attend the event as well.

According to organisers, over 100 jeep racers, including women drivers, and motorbike riders will participate in the spectacular race this year. A tough and rough track of stones and rocks of 17 kilometres distance has been established over the waters of mighty Indus River for the jeep racers.

The organisers said that valiant drivers would test their skills and talents at the game of power and force of four-wheelers to cross the gushing waters of Indus River

They said that a number of steps were being taken to revive and explore the potential of archaeological, religious, heritage and adventure tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

The organisers said the department was working on different strategies to further explore and exploit these potentials for the wellbeing of the local people and attract more tourists to the scenic resorts of the province.

The event has now become a regular feature as the TCKP in collaboration with the Frontier 4 X 4 Club is organizing the thrilling jeep race on the waters of Indus River every year. The TCKP has earlier also conducted the first-ever paragliding and rafting activities, train safari tours, City tours, zip-lining, water sports at Khanpur Lake and many other activities in the province successfully.