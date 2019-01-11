Pakistan, India urged to resolve conflicts

LAHORE: Noted analyst Dr Mujahid Mansoori has said that Pakistan and India should resolve their old conflicts and confusions through dialogue in a peaceful environment, which would contribute to the regional prosperity and help improve living conditions of the people.

He was chairing a session at an international conference “Democracy, Governance and Security: Perspective from South Asia” at Punjab University. The conference was organised by PU Department of Political Science, Centre for South Asian Studies. Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, research scholars and a large number of students were also present.

Prof Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that stability and security of whole the South Asian region through democracy and good governance was the common national need.

Dr Umbreen paid gratitude to the foreign and national participants, guests, scholars and the audience. She said that more than 70 scholars had presented their papers and had given insightful observation in the conference.

office-bearers: The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of employee’s welfare association of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore was held at board office here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz presided over the ceremony which was also attended by Lahore Board Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail, Secretary Dr Rehana Ilyas, Controller (Exam) Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil and a large number of employees.

Addressing the ceremony provincial minister announced to grant one-time honorarium to employees, sending four employees, instead of two, to perform Hajj every year on the expense of the board and provision of Rs5,000 as remuneration to Christian employees on Christmas. The minister also announced to constitute a committee under the chair of chairman Lahore board to deal with the promotion issues. He asked the employees to work hard so education targets could be achieved according to their schedule.

Shelter homes: Two shelter homes at Lahore General Hospital have been established where 2,500 square feet area has been covered solely for this purpose.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab and Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din visited the shelter homes and inspected the facilities being provided there. Director Administration Dr Rana Mohammad Shafique and Chief Sanitary Inspector Tariq Mahmood were also present.

The principal said as per the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid comfortable beds have been provided and attendants of patients would be given maximum facilities at Lahore General Hospital. He said it was our moral and religious duty to extend maximum facilities to the visitors so that they could relax in the time of worry.

Railways police: Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Wajid Zia has said Pakistan Railways Police should take all possible measures to provide security to train passengers and protect railways installations.

He said this on Thursday while chairing a conference of SPs of railways police. The SPs of all the eight divisions of the railways, DIG Operations Shariq Jamal Khan, DIG Headquarters Azhar Rashid Khan were also present.

The SPs presented their performance reports. The Pakistan Railways Police IG said there was zero tolerance for corruption in railways police and added those found involved in corruption would be sacked. He also said welfare of railways police employees and the issues such as low salary were among his top priority to address.

thesis: The students of Government College University’s Fine Arts Department Thursday put on display promotional and awareness campaigns on social issues and brands as their semester thesis, which also included a tribute to legend comedian Saeed Khan popularly known as Rangeela.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the University’s Abdus-Salam Hall, while Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan was also present.

As many as 13 students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects which comprised of complete promotional material including press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues. The campaigns on Harley Davidson and tribute to martyrs of Punjab Police were also remained centre of attraction at the exhibition.