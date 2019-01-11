Inzamam becomes PSCA brand ambassador

LAHORE: Pakistani Cricket Team former captain Inzamaul Haq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Thursday.

He was briefed on the project’s key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. He was offered the brand-ambassadorship of the project, on which, he said that it would be an honour for him. The star cricketer said that PSCA was the best project of Pakistan with reference to security, surveillance and traffic management.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) should minimise response time to the accidents, crime incidents and help calls.

The PHP additional IG said this while chairing a meeting held at Central Police Office, Lahore, to review the force’s performance in 2017 and 2018. All the PHP regional superintendents of police and district DSPs participated in the meeting.

The PHP additional IG emphasised the force to take effective measures to minimise criminal activities on highways. The response time regarding accidents, criminals incidents and help calls should be minmised, he said.

He said the master trainer course for the first responders was being carried out and they would train all the personnel later. Sniper shooters will also train more officers. The 10 per cent of the force will remain on training. The mobile education units should maximise their efforts to create awareness among the masses about safe driving. The additional IG said the cases of medical and dowry of the personnel should be dealt on a priority basis.