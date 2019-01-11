Nestlé Pakistan honoured

Karachi: Nestlé Pakistan won the first prize for “Living the Global Compact Business Sustainability Award 2018", in the multi-national category.

Winning the award three times in a row signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s constant commitment towards its purpose of embracing and enhancing the quality of life while contributing to a healthier future with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 10 principles of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) embedded in the way that it conducts business. The event was organized by Global Compact Network Pakistan.

With initiatives such as Nestlé Healthy Kids, Nestlé has partnered with various schools and has reached more than 140,000 children so far. Similarly, Nestlé Pakistan has also expanded its reach to rural Pakistan by partnering with the Benazir Income Support Programme.

“It is an honour to be recognized by UNGC for the third time in a row. This not only shows Nestlé’s commitment and dedication to SDGs 1, 2 and 5 but also motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles” said Waqar Ahmad, head of corporate affairs, Nestlé Pakistan.