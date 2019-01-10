NAB arrests Bahawalpur DFC after bail rejection

MULTAN: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday arrested Bahawalpur district food controller after the court rejected his pre-arrest bail.

The NAB was investigating against the accused for making assets beyond his income.

A NAB spokesman said that food controller Tanveer Nusrat Warraich was recruited as a food inspector in 1984. He allegedly earned millions of rupees during his posting in the food department. He got allotted a house before his induction in the department at Abu Dhabi Colony, established by UAE for low-income people and UAE distributed free houses to poor people.

Warraich allegedly established two flour mills in Rahimyar Khan during his service. The NAB teams have traced out his agriculture property and two bungalows in Rahimyar Khan. The NAB has also traced his property in Lahore and millions of rupees transaction, including foreign remittances from his unlisted bank accounts.

Mepco recovered Rs121.7b in six months: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) recovered Rs121.7 billion from July to December 2018.

It maintained the progressive recovery rate at 100 per cent from private and public consumers while the Multan circle remained at top in recoveries as compared to the Bahawalnagar circle which remained lowest in recoveries, said the Mepco officials on Wednesday.

Briefing the media men, Mepco Chief Executive Engineer M Akram Chaudhry said that the Mepco teams had caught 48 power pilferers from the south Punjab districts. Such consumers were involved in stealing electricity from direct sources after disconnecting their meters.

He said that the Mepco had recovered Rs115.6 billion from private consumers, indicating the recovery rate at 100.2 per cent while the company recovered Rs6.10 billion from the public departments.

The Mepco Multan circle remained a top in recoveries as it recovered Rs27.20 billion from the public and private consumers with the recovery rate of 101.1 per cent.

The Mepco Bahawalpur circle recovered Rs15.7 billion with 100.2 per cent recovery rate, Mepco Sahiwal circle recovered Rs15.6 billion with 99.8 per cent recovery rate, Muzaffargarh circle recovered Rs13.8 billion, Rahimyar Khan circle recovered Rs13.5 billion with 98.9 per cent recovery rate, Vehari circle recovered Rs9.9 billion with 100.3 per cent recovery rate, Dera Ghazi Khan circle recovered more than Rs9 billion with 98.6 per cent recovery rate while the Bahawalnagar and Khanewal circles have recovered Rs7.3 billion and Rs9.10 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, Mepco human resource director general M Ali has decided departmental inquiries and terminated Mailsi sub-divisional clerk M Ashraf. The Mepco Alipur revenue office supervisor Tariq Aziz was reverted to one grade after the departmental inquiry. He stopped the one-year increment of Vehari revenue office data operator Shehbaz Amir after the inquiry.

MWMC to seal properties for throwing garbage at open places: The properties of the citizens would be sealed and heavy fines would be imposed on them for throwing garbage at open places.

The deputy commissioner has decided giving special powers to the sanitary inspectors of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) in this regard. The MWMC has decided to collect garbage-lifting fee from the residents of housing colonies, commercial and industrial units.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik Wednesday ordered the MWMC to charge a heavy fee from the private hospitals and institutions for removing the waste. He ordered the MWMC to prepare a plan for establishing a medical waste recycling plant in the city. Civil society and rights’ bodies have criticised the city district administration for charging a heavy fee to lift the garbage and termed it unjustified. Garbage-lifting is the sole responsibility of the administration against taxes paid by the citizens. Rights activist Azam Bappi said that the administration could charge the fee from the commercial and industrial units. He said the administration was bound to provide better civic amenities and a clean environment to the citizens. “People are paying a number of taxes to the administration against different services.

The Bosan Road area is one the busiest area but the MWMC did not place the wastebins there to remove domestic waste and now the management has issued this order.” The administration is bound to provide wastebins on the roads and streets.