Affiliation of Khairpur Medical College with PMDC demanded

SUKKUR: The students and teachers of the Khairpur Medical College on Tuesday took out a protest rally demanding affiliation of their with the Pakistan Medical and Dental College. The protest which was also joined by the faculty members culminated at the Press Club Khairpur.

Demanding affiliation with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the protesters demanded that the first batch of the college is about to complete its four years MBBS course, but their college has been not registered by the PMDC despite completing all the procedures and protocols. They demanded the provincial government to help with an early affiliation of the medical college to save their future.

Bakhtawar Mirza, Rabia Shah and other students told to the media that the college does not have adequate number of faculty members in chemistry, physic and anatomy. They said many of the faculty members are still working on contractual basis and need to be made permanent.

The students also asked for provision of CT scanning, MRI and other advanced equipment at the hospital allied with the Khairpur Medical College. The students demanded play ground and an auditorium in the college.