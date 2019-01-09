close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Body found in orchard

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

HARIPUR: An unidentified person stabbed to death a man and dumped his body in the guava orchard in Gehr Khan village here on Tuesday. Police said the local people spotted the body of a man and informed the police. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as Tahir Ayub, 48, of Muradabad villagewho was stabbed to death by unknown accused over an unknown reason and dumped his body in the orchards. The family members said that they had no enmity.

ROAD MISHAP: An industrial worker was killed when a truck hit his motorbike near Kot Najeebullah Interchange, police officials said on Tuesday.

They said that Muhammad Sheraz, son of Muhammad Ashiq of Pandori village, was on the way to Hattar Industrial Estate when a speeding truck hit his bike near Kot Najeebullah, killing him on the spot.

