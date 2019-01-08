Court reserves order in Parveen Rehman murder case

KARACHI: The Anti Terrorism Court on Monday reserved an order on the complainant's application in the Orangi Pilot project director Parveen Rehman murder case for halting further proceedings in the case.

Complainant's counsel Salahuddin Panhwar submitted that he had filed an application before the Supreme Court for further investigation in the case and requested the court to halt the further proceedings till the apex court order. The ATC, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, reserved the order till January 9.

Raheem Swati, Mohammad Imran, Ayaz Khan and Mohammad Amjad Hussain have been booked by the police along with others in connection with OPP director Parveen Rehman’s murder case. Ms. Rehman was shot dead on March 13, 2013 for raising voice against land grabbing in the Orangi Town area.

Meanwhile, the Anti Terrorism Court also reserved the order on bail applications of police personnel involved in the Naqeebullah Mehsud fake police encounter case.

The police personnel have been booked along with former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar Sheikh for murdering Naqeebullah, the South Waziristan native, and three others in a fake police encounter in January this year in the Shah Latif Town area. Former SSP Rao Anwar and DSP Qamar Sheikh were already on bail in the instant case.