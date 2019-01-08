close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Kamran, Hamza advance in National U-16 Snooker

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Albert Masih (KPT) and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) checked into the final of Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship following victories at the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall Monday. Kamran Albert Masih (KP) edged out M Umer Khan (Pjb) 4-3 in the first semis. He made brilliant comeback after getting 3-0 down to win 3-79, 55-68, 24-62, 67-40, 61-48, 46-28, 52-44). In second semis Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) was outstanding winning against Shaban Butt (Pjb) 4-1-61-36, 28-60, 66-17, 64-29, 53-13).

Quarter-finals results: Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Shaikh M. Muzammil (Pjb) 4-1 (50-11, 61-54, 60-17, 40-53, 61-30). M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-3 (57-44, 17-55, 76-21, 46-78, 71-46, 15-65, 68-28).

