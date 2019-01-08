Kamran, Hamza advance in National U-16 Snooker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Kamran Albert Masih (KPT) and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) checked into the final of Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship following victories at the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall Monday. Kamran Albert Masih (KP) edged out M Umer Khan (Pjb) 4-3 in the first semis. He made brilliant comeback after getting 3-0 down to win 3-79, 55-68, 24-62, 67-40, 61-48, 46-28, 52-44). In second semis Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) was outstanding winning against Shaban Butt (Pjb) 4-1-61-36, 28-60, 66-17, 64-29, 53-13).
Quarter-finals results: Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Shaikh M. Muzammil (Pjb) 4-1 (50-11, 61-54, 60-17, 40-53, 61-30). M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-3 (57-44, 17-55, 76-21, 46-78, 71-46, 15-65, 68-28).
ISLAMABAD: Kamran Albert Masih (KPT) and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) checked into the final of Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship following victories at the Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall Monday. Kamran Albert Masih (KP) edged out M Umer Khan (Pjb) 4-3 in the first semis. He made brilliant comeback after getting 3-0 down to win 3-79, 55-68, 24-62, 67-40, 61-48, 46-28, 52-44). In second semis Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) was outstanding winning against Shaban Butt (Pjb) 4-1-61-36, 28-60, 66-17, 64-29, 53-13).
Quarter-finals results: Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Shaikh M. Muzammil (Pjb) 4-1 (50-11, 61-54, 60-17, 40-53, 61-30). M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-3 (57-44, 17-55, 76-21, 46-78, 71-46, 15-65, 68-28).