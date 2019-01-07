The corrupt trying to escape accountability: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the corrupt politicians filled personal coffers with national wealth.

Addressing workers’ convention at Ziarat Kaka Sahib, he said the corrupt politicians were now coining various pretexts to escape accountability. Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak, district councillor Fazal Rehman, Main Kalimullah, Mian Naumanul Haq Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion. Pervez Khattak said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had exposed the corrupt politicians. He said the people were mature and they voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the last general election. He said the people would never regret having voted for the PTI as Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development and prosperity of the masses. The defence minister said the federal government would pull the country out of the difficult circumstances under the unblemished leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The visits by the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates and Turkey will yield positive results,” he hoped. He said state institutions would be strengthened while the issues of unemployment, corruption and inflation addressed.

The defence minister said the federal government lowered prices of the petroleum products in a bid to provide relief to the people. Police foil smuggling bid: The Pabbi police on Sunday foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid goods and a car and arrested the alleged smuggler. Station House Officer of Pabbi police Hanif Khan along with a police party stopped a truck (E-1059) at Pabbi Station Chowk for checking. During a thorough search, the police recovered a huge quantity of smuggled tyres, a non-custom paid car and spare parts of vehicles. The police arrested the truck driver Mehrab Gul, who is stated to be Afghan national and presently living in Bhatti Camp in Nowshera district. Police later handed over the alleged smuggler and the seized goods to Customs Inspector Ilyas for legal action.