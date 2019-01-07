Operationalisation of CCU sought

MINGORA: The elders of Khwazakhela have asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue orders to the Health Department for operationalisation of the cardiac care unit (CCU) at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to facilitate the people.

The elders said that the fully equipped CCU at the Khwazakhela hospital had remained non-operational for the last one year, but the health department was taking no steps to operationalise it.

They said the senior doctors at the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital had trained the doctors for the CCU of Khwazakhela hospital, but the government was yet to take practical measures to facilitate the local people.

The elders asked the chief minister to look into the matter and solve their longstanding issue.