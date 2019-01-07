Two shot dead in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Two people were shot dead here. Sultan was on his way when 12 accused, including Shoaib, Tayyab, Waqar, Zulfiqar, Mudassar, Ali and Afzal, allegedly shot him dead over enmity at Sukhnian village in the limits of Uggoki police. The police have registered a case. In another incident, two rival groups exchanged hot words over some dispute at Dharam Kot village. Accused Qurban Ali, Irfan Haider, Gulfam, Maryam Irfan and their six accomplices allegedly severely beat Hameeda Bibi, Tahira Rifat, Mateen and Ameen. Hameeda Bibi later died of her injuries.