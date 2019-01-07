close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
Syed Kosar Naqvi
January 7, 2019

Five die of suffocation in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family died of suffocation early Sunday in the Qalanadar Abad locality. According to the police, one Naveed, his wife and three children aged 3 to 7 years went to bed, with the stove heater switched on in the room. On the morning of Sunday, all the five were found dead. The police tried to get the autopsy of the bodies of victims done but the relatives refused to allow the post-mortem. However, Qalandar Abad police, after registering a first information report, started an investigation. The funeral for the victims was attended by a large number of people. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the funeral.

