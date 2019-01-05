‘Rs66.7m for reconstruction of 40 govt schools in Toba’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Punjab government has released Rs66.7 million for the reconstruction of dilapidated buildings of 40 government schools of the district. It was said by District Education Authority’s CEO Syed Tauqeer Hussain while talking here on Friday. He told that the amount would also spend on construction of boundary walls of 29 schools. He said that IT labs had recently been completed at 14 government high and 15 government elementary schools of the district. He told that the registration of candidates for grade five and eight students had been completed with the Punjab Examination Commission and 41,048 students of grade five and 28,853 students of grade eight would appear in the PEC annual examinations this year.

22 PRISONERS RELEASED: Additional District and Sessions Judge Saeed Rafiq on Friday visited the District Jail and ordered release of 22 prisoners. He also listened to the complaints of the prisoners during his visit to the jail.