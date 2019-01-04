Any misadventure to get befitting response: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan is capable of giving a befitting response to any misadventure. Talking to a private TV channel on Thursday, he said issues and problems could not be resolved through threats.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all its neighboring countries, including India.

About terrorism, he said, “We as a nation have rendered unprecedented sacrifices to beat this menace and our achievements in the war on terror are being taught in the world as case study.”

Maj Gen Ghafoor said the people of erstwhile Fata had faced countless difficulties during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and war on terror and now was the time to focus on development of these areas.

He said 75,000 operations had been carried out during last two years and 345 terrorists sentenced to death by military courts.