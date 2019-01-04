India arrive for kabaddi series

KARACHI: The Indian kabaddi team on Thursday reached Pakistan via Wagah border to feature in the triangular series of the circle style kabaddi to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from January 8-13.

“Yes, the Indian team has arrived,” Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’.The other two teams in the series are Pakistan and Iran, who reached Pakistan the other day.The basic purpose of the series is to boost relations among the three nations.