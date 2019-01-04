close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

India arrive for kabaddi series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

KARACHI: The Indian kabaddi team on Thursday reached Pakistan via Wagah border to feature in the triangular series of the circle style kabaddi to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from January 8-13.

“Yes, the Indian team has arrived,” Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’.The other two teams in the series are Pakistan and Iran, who reached Pakistan the other day.The basic purpose of the series is to boost relations among the three nations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports