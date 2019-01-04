Cotton arrivals drop 8 percent

MULTAN: Over 10 million bales of seed cotton (phutti) have reached ginneries across the country till January 1, registering a shortfall by 7.52 percent compared to corresponding period of the last year.

A report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association on Thursday said about 6.1 million bales reached ginning factories in Punjab, which were 6.8 millions in the last year, while over 4.1 million bales arrived in Sindh, down 2.42 percent as compared to the previous year.

Till January 1, over 200,000 cotton bales reached ginning factories from Multan, 100,000 from district Lodhran, 500,000 from Khanewal, 300,000 bales from Muzaffargarh, 400,000 from DG Khan, 400,000 from Rajanpur, 200,000 from Layyah, 400,000 from Vehari, 200,000 from Sahiwal, nearly100,000 from Mianwali, over 1.1 million from Rahim Yar Khan, 800,000 from Bahawalpur, 800,000 from Bahawalnager, 1.2 million from Sanghar, 100,000 from Mir Pur Khas, 300,000 from Nawab Shah, 300,000 from Naushahro Feroze, 300,000 from Khairpur, 600,000 from Sukkur, 100,000 from Jamshoro and over 200,000 cotton bales reached to ginning factories from Hyderabad. The report added that over 1.7 millions cotton bales still remained unsold.