‘Credit of receiving support from S Arabia, UEA goes to COAS’

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rehman Malik said the credit of receiving this generous support from UEA and Saudi Arabia did not go to the present government but Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“The credit actually goes to our defence strategy under the command of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa--‘a continuation of Bajwa Doctrine’ and his consistent efforts made possible that both Saudi Arabia and UEA deposited their amounts ie $3 billion each in the State Bank to enhance Pakistan’s liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency,” he said while talking to reporters outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the people wonder as why the government is unkind not to give this credit to the silent and shuttle diplomacy of General Qamar Javed Bajwa which actually made it possible.

He said the government should have shown magnanimity by giving credit to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who managed huge funds for Pakistan. “Pakistan’s policy on Middle East and South Asia is more of our defence strategies instead of any bilateral ties and time is proving that it is a less foreign policy and more defence strategy which is playing vital role in building relations,” he said

Senator Rehman Malik has highly commended Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan for his generous support to Pakistan by depositing a hefty amount of $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan are thankful to the UAE Government and the UEA crown prince for his support in difficult times when Pakistan is passing through financial crisis.

He said, “UEA’s generous support in our difficult times to boost Pakistan economy will further strengthen the relation between two friendly and brotherly countries.

Responding to a question, Senator Rehman Malik said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a visionary leader, who responded to the federal government very wisely and amiably.

The PPP leader said that the federal government will suffer the maximum and heavily if it tried to topple the Sindh government, adding political engineering by the PTI in Sindh will not work, and, if it worked, then it will be the beginning of end of present government and the heat of such unwise move will engulf the federal govt also.

Senator Rehman Malik, however, predicted that he foresees an unfortunate political turmoil in upcoming month, and the political boat of the country in a complicated quagmire but some top advisors are actually misguiding the top leadership in the present government. “The politicians should bring maximum legislation on accountability reforms and block the loopholes which encourage the opponents and a section of media to start character assassination based on hearsay,” he said.

He said that to be named on Exit Control List or being under any investigation doesn’t mean one can be termed as convicted. “We need to understand the difference between an accused and a convict,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik also advised the PTI government not to misadventure by trying to destabilise the Sindh government as it will create situation paving the way the ouster of federal govt. “Let the law of the land take its own legal course,” he said.

The PPP senior leader said that the “inter political blame game” may rock the boat of the ongoing political business.