Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Allotment of chambers in Judicial Complex cancelled

National

January 3, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Wednesday cancelled the allotment of chambers to lawyers in the Lahore Judicial Complex after receiving complaints about non-transparency in the allotment process. PbBC executive committee headed by its chairperson, Bushara Qamar, issued the order on the complaint of Malik Muhammad Bashir and others. The committee also sought personal appearance of Lahore Bar Association office-bearers to explain their position on January 5. The complainant lawyers have alleged allotment of 280 chambers to the lawyers was not transparent as all the Bar members were not invited to the ballot ceremony Monday night.

